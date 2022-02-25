DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Keith Yandell Sells 16,894 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,605,605.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Keith Yandell sold 9,444 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $1,718,146.92.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.27. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.24 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DoorDash by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in DoorDash by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,733,000 after purchasing an additional 791,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

