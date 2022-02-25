Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,837 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $88,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $191,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.23.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $417.41 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.04.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

