Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3,706.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.23.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $417.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.04.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

