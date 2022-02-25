Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

DOMA opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. Doma has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

In other Doma news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

