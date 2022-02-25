Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.45.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $136.13 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

