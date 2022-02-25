DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $113.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -195.79, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.17.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.