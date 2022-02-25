DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.31.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $113.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -195.79, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.17.
In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.