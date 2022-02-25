DNB Markets Upgrades Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) to “Buy”

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPOKY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.00.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $19.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

