DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. DMC Global’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. DMC Global updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,537. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $616.05 million, a PE ratio of 357.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DMC Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

