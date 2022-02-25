DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. DMC Global’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. DMC Global updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ BOOM traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,537. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $616.05 million, a PE ratio of 357.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.
DMC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
