Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.73 and last traded at $42.77. 131,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 120,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68.

Get Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 215,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 344,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,008,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.