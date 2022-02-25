Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE:DDL opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $1.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Dingdong will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834,666 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 371,693 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,075,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,147,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

