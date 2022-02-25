Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,974,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,525,000 after buying an additional 237,546 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,612,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,230,000 after buying an additional 115,178 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,693,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,378,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 676,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $54.70 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75.

