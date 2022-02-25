Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,159 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $40,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

