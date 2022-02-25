Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $38,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 503.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after buying an additional 389,638 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,470,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 245,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 211,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 197,012 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $636.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.22. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

