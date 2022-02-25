Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.14 Million Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,823,863 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 274,583 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $40,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of RCM opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $28.70.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

