Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 133,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARNA stock opened at $94.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $94.50.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARNA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

