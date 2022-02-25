Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Haynes International worth $37,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Haynes International by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Haynes International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Haynes International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.63 million, a P/E ratio of 112.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.91. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.88%.

Haynes International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.