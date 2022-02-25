Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,071,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $40,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $3,791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $10,782,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 25.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,064 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $6,019,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $3,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

GIC opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.57. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 51.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Global Industrial news, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds purchased 2,843,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055,845.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard Leeds bought 2,068,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,949,705.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

