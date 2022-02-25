DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $8.72 on Thursday, hitting $55.64. 5,637,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,857. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 577.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

