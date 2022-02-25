Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $908.51 Million

Brokerages expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) to report $908.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $925.22 million and the lowest is $891.80 million. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $943.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 27,923 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

