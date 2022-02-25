Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.47.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $127.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,942 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,826,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,576,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

