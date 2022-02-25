DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Trading Down 24.5%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) traded down 24.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.52. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

