Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($4.08) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.40) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.54) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 307.50 ($4.18).

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 225.90 ($3.07) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 180.40 ($2.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.51). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 239.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

