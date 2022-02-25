Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.05. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 22,198 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

