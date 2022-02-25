Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Announces Earnings Results

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of DEN traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $70.44. 18,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,981. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Denbury by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Denbury by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Denbury by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Denbury by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Denbury by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

