Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WILLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Demant A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $59.30.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

