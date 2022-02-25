Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.40. Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 29,072 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.
About Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE)
See Also
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.