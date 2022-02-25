Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Shares of DH stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

