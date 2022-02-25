DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.58.

DCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,366,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after acquiring an additional 311,761 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,934. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

About DCP Midstream (Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

