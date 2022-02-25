David Blight Acquires 6,000 Shares of Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Stock

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Rating) insider David Blight acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$16.05 ($11.54) per share, with a total value of A$96,270.00 ($69,258.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages affordable independent living residential land lease communities for working, semi-retired, or retired people in Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

