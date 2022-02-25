Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.90. 26,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,690. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

