Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 329,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 5.6% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $768,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 235.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,103 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EUCR stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

