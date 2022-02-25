Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 422 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 13.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth about $634,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,533.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 63,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,795,000 after acquiring an additional 126,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 136.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 213,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after acquiring an additional 123,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $118.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.67. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Barclays upped their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

