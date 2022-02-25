Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $269.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $4,451,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,788,799 shares of company stock valued at $616,684,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. lifted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.98.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

