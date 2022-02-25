Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $108,000 in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 52.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 40.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,917,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 31.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,546,000 after buying an additional 535,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,416,000 after buying an additional 28,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 23.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Scientific Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.