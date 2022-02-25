Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after buying an additional 242,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 35,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 33,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $22.50 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

