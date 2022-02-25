Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,831 Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $1,392,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 and have sold 41,116 shares valued at $3,647,044. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.42 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

