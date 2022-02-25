Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $92.86 on Thursday. Danaos has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 21.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaos will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaos by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 974,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Danaos by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 204,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Danaos by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Danaos by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 114,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaos by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

