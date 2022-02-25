Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Danaher has raised its dividend payment by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

NYSE:DHR opened at $271.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,795 shares of company stock worth $20,813,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

