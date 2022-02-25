Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

DAN traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $19.10. 2,554,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,224. Dana has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dana by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 298,533 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,714 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,420,000 after acquiring an additional 270,195 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 756.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 97,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

