Dana (NYSE:DAN) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of Dana stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Dana has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dana by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Dana by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.