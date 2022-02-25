Dana (NYSE:DAN) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.
Shares of Dana stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Dana has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95.
Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dana (DAN)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.