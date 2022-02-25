Dame Sue Owen Buys 9,300 Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) insider Dame Sue Owen purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £27,249 ($37,058.34).

Shares of Pantheon International stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.18) on Thursday, reaching GBX 291 ($3.96). The stock had a trading volume of 563,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,458. The company has a current ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 323.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,356.19. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.14. Pantheon International PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 240 ($3.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 371.30 ($5.05).

Get Pantheon International alerts:

About Pantheon International (Get Rating)

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.