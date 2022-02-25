Dame Sue Owen Buys 9,300 Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) insider Dame Sue Owen purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £27,249 ($37,058.34).
Shares of Pantheon International stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.18) on Thursday, reaching GBX 291 ($3.96). The stock had a trading volume of 563,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,458. The company has a current ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 323.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,356.19. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.14. Pantheon International PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 240 ($3.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 371.30 ($5.05).
