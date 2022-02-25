Daimler (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) was down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $19.84. Approximately 217,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 132,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $4.4667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Daimler’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 20.12%.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

