Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $10.22. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 5,558 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 196.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 46,956 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 93.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 854,125 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

