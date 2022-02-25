CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $154.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.26.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

