CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.93

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.93 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.18). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19), with a volume of 508,578 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £30.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.93.
CyanConnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)
