CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.93

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.93 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.18). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19), with a volume of 508,578 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £30.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.93.

CyanConnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

