cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Cap of $79.21 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for $7,921.39 or 0.20461084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $79.21 million and $140,729.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00107805 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

CORE is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

