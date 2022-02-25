Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.05-8.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53-2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.Curtiss-Wright also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.050-$8.250 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,707. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $142.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.01.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $2,781,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.