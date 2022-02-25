Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 106,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,220. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. Curis has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $293.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 1,962.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

