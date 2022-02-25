Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 106,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,220. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. Curis has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $293.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.90.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 1,962.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Curis (Get Rating)
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curis (CRIS)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.