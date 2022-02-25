CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CureVac in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CVAC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. CureVac has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $130.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CureVac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,887,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CureVac by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 92,030 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

