CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.
CVAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CureVac in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
CVAC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. CureVac has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $130.48.
About CureVac (Get Rating)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CureVac (CVAC)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.