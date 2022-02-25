Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 67,210 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 67,210 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $135,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

